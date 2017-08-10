Train hits semi at crossing in NE Metro - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Train hits semi at crossing in NE Metro

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - No injuries were reported in the collision between a train and tractor trailer in northeastern Louisville Metro.

The collision happened at 10:45 a.m. at La Grange Road and Reamers Road.

Video from Air 3 indicates the train struck the trailer at a point just behind the cab of the truck. The front portion of the trailer remained attached to the cab after the impact.

MetroSafe says no fuel was spilled from either the train or the semi.

La Grange Road has been reopened to traffic. A commercial wrecker was working to remove the damaged trailer so Reamers Road could be reopened.

