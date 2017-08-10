Train hits semi at crossing in NE Metro

No injuries were reported and no fuel was spileld. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

The accident happened at LaGrande Road and Reamers Road at 10:45 a.m. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - No injuries were reported in the collision between a train and tractor trailer in northeastern Louisville Metro.

The collision happened at 10:45 a.m. at La Grange Road and Reamers Road.

Video from Air 3 indicates the train struck the trailer at a point just behind the cab of the truck. The front portion of the trailer remained attached to the cab after the impact.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Manhunt underway for Erlanger kidnapping suspect

+ 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting

+ Man accused of stealing from hardware store with child

MetroSafe says no fuel was spilled from either the train or the semi.

La Grange Road has been reopened to traffic. A commercial wrecker was working to remove the damaged trailer so Reamers Road could be reopened.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.