The Latest: Guliyev wins gold in 200 meters at worlds

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner). Botswana's Isaac Makwala reacts after crossing the finish line in his heat of the Men's 200 meters semifinal at the World Athletics Championships in London Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017.

LONDON (AP) - The Latest from the world championships (all times local):

9:55 p.m.

Ramil Guliyev of Turkey earned the biggest upset of the world championships by winning the 200 meters ahead of Wayde van Niekerk.

Guliyev held on in the finishing straight to win in 20.09 seconds, .02 seconds ahead of Van Niekerk. Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago took bronze in the same time as the South African.

Isaac Makwala of Botswana finished sixth.

9:45 p.m.

In another thrilling duel among the Americans, two-time Olympic champion Christian Taylor edged Will Claye in the triple jump at the world championships.

Taylor won his third world title with a leap of 17.68 meters, 5 centimeters more than Claye. Nelson Evora of Portugal took bronze with a jump of 17.19 meters.

Claye was the runner-up to Taylor in the last two Olympics.

9:40 p.m.

Running in the outside lane, Kori Carter lead an American 1-2 in the 400-meter hurdles at the world championships.

Dalilah Muhammad took bronze and Ristananna Tracey of Jamaica got bronze.

Carter picked up speed after 100 meters and never looked back, finishing in 53.07 seconds, .43 seconds ahead of Muhammad.

Tracey finished in 53.74.

9:35 p.m.

For the first time in 12 years, Jamaica will not win a medal in the women's 200 meters at the world championships.

With Olympic champion Elaine Thompson not competing, the best Jamaican finisher was Simone Facey in 11th place - not good enough to reach the final.

In 2005, Veronica Campbell finished fourth. Since then, Jamaica has won at least one medal in the race.

9:20 p.m.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo shook off the disappointment of missing out on a medal in the 400 meters and cruised into the final of the 200 at the world championships.

The Bahamian got her long stride going in the finishing straight and had no problems in winning her semifinal heat in 22.49 seconds. Kimberlyn Duncan of the United States was second.

Miller-Uibo looked like she would win the 400 on Wednesday but started stuttering in her final strides and went from first to fourth in the finishing straight.

9:10 p.m.

Defending champion Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands qualified for the final of the 200 meters at the world championships, running a great bend in her semifinal heat to shake off all competition.

Looking left and right, the Dutchwoman crossed in 22.49 seconds. Deajah Stevens was the second automatic qualifier for Friday's final with a time of 22.71.

Schippers won bronze in the 100 meters last weekend. Olympic champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica is not competing in 200.

8:35 p.m.

Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz of the United States finished last in his 1,500-meter heat and is out of the world championships.

With the top six of 14 runners going automatically through, Centrowitz trailed going into the finishing straight and never got any momentum going.

At the same time, three-time world champion Asbel Kiprop easily got through behind Kenyan teammate Elijah Manangoi.

7:55 p.m.

After getting bronze in the 1,500 meters, Caster Semenya is getting back on more familiar territory: crossing the line first in her 800-meter heat at the world championships.

The South African easily qualified for the semifinals, cruising past all top challengers. Semenya is a two-time Olympic and two-time world champion in the distance.

7:30 p.m.

With the qualifying distance set at 83 meters, Johannes Vetter of Germany threw 91.20 meters with his first javelin throw to go through to Saturday's final at the world championships.

Defending champion Julius Yego was also through in his first attempt with a mark of 83.57.

Olympic champion Thomas Roehler, another German, is set for the second qualifying session late Thursday.

7:15 p.m.

Almaz Ayana is now the favorite to get a long-distance double at the world championships.

After beating the closest opposition by about 300 meters in the 10,000 meters last weekend, the Ethiopian easily qualified for the final of the 5,000. She eased up in the final straight of the first heat to take second place behind Helen Oribi of Kenya, safely among the top five qualifiers.

Ayana is the defending champion in the 5,000 and seemed poised for an Olympic long-distance double last year following her world-record run in the 10,000 but faded to bronze.

In the other heat, world-record holder Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia didn't start. She finished out of the medals in the 1,500 early in the championships.

5:20 p.m.

After he gets on his mark and then gets set, Isaac Makawla will go for gold.

The Botswanan sprinter will run in the 200-meter final at the world championships, three days after pulling out of the event because he wasn't feeling well.

After two days of quarantine, including missing the 400-meter final, Makwala was allowed to run on his own Wednesday to qualify for the 200 semifinals. He did it, and then ran again a few hours later to reach the final.

With Usain Bolt skipping the 200 this year, Wayde van Niekerk is the favorite. Van Niekerk already won the 400, but Makwala could prevent the South African from obtaining the double in the final race of the night.

