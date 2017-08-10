Louisville City FC headed for sellout at Saturday's rivalry match

Thomas Burns, 23, and Kinnidi Barr, 19, were visiting Panama City Beach, Fla., last week when a fellow motorist allegedly cut them off in traffic.More >>
Thomas Burns, 23, and Kinnidi Barr, 19, were visiting Panama City Beach, Fla., last week when a fellow motorist allegedly cut them off in traffic.More >>
Louisville City FC is preparing for a match against rival FC Cincinnati Saturday, and they're expecting a big crowd.More >>
Louisville City FC is preparing for a match against rival FC Cincinnati Saturday, and they're expecting a big crowd.More >>
Check out which schools have an eclipse plan.More >>
Check out which schools have an eclipse plan.More >>
Tyrone Thomas, Fahed Abu-Diab and Fatima Abu-Diab are charged with robbery and murder after Scott Hunter was killed in a string of more than a dozen robberies.More >>
Tyrone Thomas, Fahed Abu-Diab and Fatima Abu-Diab are charged with robbery and murder after Scott Hunter was killed in a string of more than a dozen robberies.More >>
Video from Air 3 indicates the train struck the trailer at a point just behind the cab of the truck.More >>
Video from Air 3 indicates the train struck the trailer at a point just behind the cab of the truck.More >>