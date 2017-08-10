Louisville City FC headed for sellout at Saturday's rivalry match

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville City FC is preparing for a match against rival FC Cincinnati Saturday, and they're expecting a big crowd.

LCFC announced Thursday it has surpassed 10,000 tickets sold for the match.

Slugger Field capacity is 13,131, and officials with the team are advising fans to purchase their tickets early, as the remaining 3,000 could go fast.

Tickets are available by calling the box office number at 384-8799.

Head coach James O'Connor and Lou City take on FC Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

