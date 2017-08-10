NAPD investigate a dozen car break-ins in two weeks

A thief is caught on camera rummaging through a car parked in a driveway off of McDonald Lane. (Source: NAPD)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A thief was caught on camera rummaging through a car parked in a driveway off of McDonald Lane.

In the last two weeks, police have responded to a dozen car break-ins, a trend that has neighbors on edge.

New Albany Police said thieves are quickly checking door handles and looking for unlocked doors.

“It's scary because you hear of the home invasions and you hear about break-ins, but you don't think it is going to happen to you,” victim Jennifer Arnold said.

A couple months ago, Arnold installed security cameras outside of her home on Audubon Drive. She never thought they would come in handy so quickly.

“Our son had gotten in and got out of the car and didn't lock it and came in and was getting ready to leave back out shortly," Arnold said. "And when he came out, it just looked like someone had been in his car.."

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Arnold said the person, caught on camera, was only able to get away with a handful of change. Soon enough, she would realize she wasn't alone. Andrew Price lives a few doors down, and had a similar encounter.

“I just walked out to my truck and noticed that my dome light was on,” Price said.

He opened his passenger door not expecting to be met with someone on the other side. Price said he was in his late teens, early twenties, staring back at him from the driver's side door.

“It was awkward at first in the first few seconds and then after that it was pretty much game on, so I chased him down my driveway and through my neighbor's yard,” Price said.

Price said another guy waiting in the street was also able to get away. Police warn if doors are left unlocked, thieves are going to look inside.

“The officer told me this is happening all over the city, so it's just completely out of control," Arnold said. "And I think we need to take back our neighborhoods and let these kids know, it's not ok,”

Arnold decided to go door-to-door spreading the word to neighbors.

“I met three neighbors yesterday in addition to the break-ins we know of, that said when they got up yesterday morning either their consoles were open, or their car door was left open or the glove box was open in their vehicle,” Arnold said. “It looks like from what I've been able to tell so far is everyone on our street was hit that one night."

Police encourage you to lock your doors, park in a well-lit area and do not leave garage door openers in your car if you park in the driveway or on the street.

It’s a good idea not leave medications, electronics, money or cell phones in your car.

If you recognize the man in the video, call New Albany Police at 812-948-5317 or on their anonymous tip line at 812-948-NAPD.

