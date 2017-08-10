Police: Madisonville man held woman against her will for hours - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police: Madisonville man held woman against her will for hours

(WFIE) (WFIE)
HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) -

A Madisonville man is in jail after what police are calling a case of domestic violence.

Police say 26-year-old Caleb Kinlaw assaulted a woman and refused to let her leave the home. 

Police said he held her against her will for about four hours.  

Kinlaw is facing charges of assault and unlawful imprisonment.

