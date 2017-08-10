Crews on scene of fatal accident in PRP

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are responding to a fatal wreck in Pleasure Ridge Park.

The call came in at 3:54 p.m., Metrosafe confirms, of a wreck at Riverport Drive and the Greenbelt Highway.

Once on scene, emergency crews found two vehicles were involved in a crash. One person was confirmed dead by LMPD.

Circumstances surrounding the accident are unknown at this time.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

