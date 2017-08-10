MSD says sewage basin projects will improve communities

$400 million will cover the digging, the basins, the crew, clean-up, and site improvements. (Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Metro Sewer District is under a federal mandate to reduce the amount of sewage dumped into the Ohio River.

Crews are in the middle of installing massive storage basins that will help Louisville meet federal standards.

Basins are being installed at Beargrass Creek Trail, Shawnee Park and Shelby Park.

"We are at the far west end of the city so the pipes that go to the city are very large,” Greg Powell, construction manager for MSD, said. “In fact, a freight train could sit inside these pipes."

The pipes Powell mentioned are pipes residents never see but they carry two billion gallons of rain and sewer water into the Ohio River.

The construction zone at Shawnee Park will hold a 20-million-gallon water basin where the great lawn was. Workers are digging a hole a little bit bigger than a football field and about six stories deep.

"Most of this stuff is underground, so it's out of sight, out of mind," MSD Engineering Director John Loechel said.

Loechel said the sewage system is top of mind especially after the federal mandate.

“We have to build the storage basins where the existing infrastructure is,” Loechel said.

Throughout Louisville, seven new storage basins will collect sewage water and send it to the water treatment plant before going back into fresh waterways.

“We feel that we are also part of the community," Loechel said. "Let's have a positive leave behind."

$400 million will cover the digging, the basins, the construction crew, clean up, and site improvements. At Shawnee Park, the Great Lawn will have new restrooms and a pavilion.

Until 2020, when all the basin projects are scheduled to be complete, Powell said it is short time pain for long term gain.

“What we are doing is serving the public and public health and not leaving footprint that is worse than when we found it,” Powell said.

