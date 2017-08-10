WAVE 3 News Editorial - August 10, 2017: Alzheimer's Disease

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Country music legend Glen Campbell’s death this week after a six-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease hits home for millions of Americans who care for patients with Alzheimer’s.

In Indiana, more than 110,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s and in Kentucky more than 70,000 battle this disease. Close to two-thirds of people living with Alzheimer’s are women, and African-Americans are nearly two times as likely to have it than Caucasians.

Alzheimer’s kills more people every year than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. One in three seniors in the United States dies with Alzheimer’s or other dementia. There is no cure for it, and many die from complications from the illness, like infections, pneumonia, or blood clots.

A walk to end Alzheimer’s is upcoming September 9 in Louisville and September 16th in Elizabethtown. Both are good opportunities to reach out to caregivers who are valiantly offering support for those afflicted.

