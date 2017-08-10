WAVE 3 News Editorial - August 10, 2017: Alzheimer's Disease

President Donald Trump is aiming more barbs at the Senate Republican leader over the failure to repeal and replace the Obama health care law.More >>
President Donald Trump is aiming more barbs at the Senate Republican leader over the failure to repeal and replace the Obama health care law.More >>
Basins are being installed at Beargrass Creek Trail, Shawnee Park and Shelby Park.More >>
Basins are being installed at Beargrass Creek Trail, Shawnee Park and Shelby Park.More >>
The home is in the Taylor Berry neighborhood near Churchill Downs.More >>
The home is in the Taylor Berry neighborhood near Churchill Downs.More >>
A charging committee filed paperwork Thursday to remove Louisville Metro councilman Dan Johnson from office. Johnson is taking a leave of absence from the council at this time.More >>
A charging committee filed paperwork Thursday to remove Louisville Metro councilman Dan Johnson from office. Johnson is taking a leave of absence from the council at this time.More >>