UofL Board of Trustees creates special committee following UofL Foundation audit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The UofL Board of Trustees approved a resolution creating a committee that will decide next steps following the state audit and forensic investigation of the UofL Foundation.

The board appointed an Ad Hoc Special Litigation Commitee.

The SLC will consist of Trustees David Grissom, Raymond Burse, Sandra Frazier and James Rogers. Grissom was named the chair of the SLC.

UofL Interim President Greg Postel was named an ex officio, non-voting member of the SLC.

"The Board authorizes and directs the SLC to take any and all actions it deems appropriate to protect and serve the interests of the University on all matters related to the 2016 Examination and the 2017 Forensic Investigation, including but not limited to, initiating litigation, effecting settlement with any part, and resolving any issue raised by the Examination and Forensic Investigation," the resolution said in part.

Hidden records, unauthorized purchases and salaries paid for by shell corporations headlined the findings of the private audit of the UofL Foundation earlier in 2017.

