WAVE Country welcomes over 100 new citizens at naturalization ceremony

"I've always felt a love for America in my heart," Natalia Martinez said after the ceremony. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

The newest citizens hail from over 50 different countries. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - 141 people were naturalized Thursday at the Louisville Free Public Library's main branch.

WAVE Country's newest citizens hail from over 50 different countries and include WAVE 3 News reporter Natalia Martinez.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

"I've always felt a love for America in my heart, so I guess now it's official," Martinez said. "I'm eternally gratful for all the things America has provided for me and my family, and being surrounded by so many people that have that same sense of gratitde is truly inspiring."

Representatives from the Secretary of State’s Office were on hand to pass out voter registration cards and answer questions, according to a news release.

The next naturalization ceremony is in September during Worldfest. The festival will span all four days of the Labor Day holiday weekend, starting Friday, Sept. 1.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.