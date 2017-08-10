Owensboro Health gives local groups over $700k in grants

The hospital awarded nearly $700,000 in grants for community health programs (WFIE)

There was a big announcement out of Owensboro Health on Thursday.

The hospital awarded nearly $700,000 in grants for community health programs.

We brought you a story on Monday about how Foust Elementary School is introducing Trauma-Informed Care practices into the classroom.

They received the funding for the program through Owensboro Health and were one of the 34 local organizations to receive that.

Each organization meets the needs of at least one of the hospital's focus areas such as youth health education or tobacco and substance abuse.

The president said these programs make a huge difference in the quality of life for the community.

Director of Community Engagement Debbie Zuerner Johnson said this validates the work of their employees.

"It also validates the community and all of the non-profit organizations and others who are working with us to really focus on the patient or really focus on community members," she told 14 News.

It's estimated the programs getting money will impact more than 500,000 people in Owensboro.

The work being done at Owensboro Health has received national recognition.

U.S. News and World Report ranked the hospital one of the top seven in the state. Leaders said the grant program is a big part of that success.

