Family-owned Louisville shoe store calls it quits after 64 years

President Donald Trump is aiming more barbs at the Senate Republican leader over the failure to repeal and replace the Obama health care law.More >>
President Donald Trump is aiming more barbs at the Senate Republican leader over the failure to repeal and replace the Obama health care law.More >>
Second generation owner John Knotts started selling shoes with his dad in 1970, when he was just 15 years old.More >>
Second generation owner John Knotts started selling shoes with his dad in 1970, when he was just 15 years old.More >>
Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) was in Kentucky Thursday, listening to the concerns and opinions of his constituents.More >>
Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) was in Kentucky Thursday, listening to the concerns and opinions of his constituents.More >>
The training involved three scenarios - a bus crash, a fire on a bus and a hostage situation.More >>
The training involved three scenarios - a bus crash, a fire on a bus and a hostage situation.More >>