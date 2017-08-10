KY Congressman takes optimistic tone on health care

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) was in Kentucky Thursday, listening to the concerns and opinions of his constituents.

The republican representative covered topics such as health care and took questions about President Donald Trump from the people of Hardin County.

As the president topped headlines Thursday, criticizing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is of course from Kentucky, Guthrie decided to take a more optimistic tone.

He noted when it came to the failed effort of repealing and replacing ObamaCare, that McConnell and republicans had little room for error. But he's looking for that to change.

"My hope is when we get back in September that at least one of the three who chose not to support that process will move forward," Guthrie said. "If they don't do that, then the question is - How do we deal with the collapsing insurance markets?"

Guthrie is holding office hours in each of the 21 counties he represents.

