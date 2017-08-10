Another no confidence vote for LMPD Chief Conrad

Mayor Greg Fischer has voiced his unwavering support in Chief Conrad, despite the two no confidence votes. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After about an hour of discussion, Louisville Metro Council members passed a no confidence resolution regarding LMPD Chief Steve Conrad Thursday night.

13 council members voted for the resolution; 9 voted against it and one abstained. Metro Council President David Yates was the member who abstained from the vote.

The vote comes with uncertainty in the ranks at the Louisville Metro Police Department, as 70 officers' assignments were changed in July.

The movement was attributed to a large number of officers scheduled to retire this year.

Council members have previously expressed concern that the reorganization would result in a lack of experience and number of total officers.

Shortly after the no confidence resolution passed the council, Mayor Greg Fischer responded with this statement:

"This vote is a distraction from the real work many people in the city are doing to fight crime. Our citizens expect Metro Council to work with Chief Conrad and LMPD to help improve our crime fighting plan. Instead, too many members are just critics and simplistically target one person for a complex problem - and it comes on the heels of the Metro Council cutting funding to important public safety programs like Cure Violence.



"Chief Conrad and the dedicated men and women of the LMPD have my full support and appreciation, and clearly that of the vast majority of Louisville citizens.



"I appreciate the councilmembers who have been positive change agents who understand our shared responsibility to improve public safety in this community. I welcome any councilmember when they are ready to work in a good faith manner. Our citizens deserve nothing less."

