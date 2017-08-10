Family offering reward for missing Southern Indiana teen

MUNCIE, IN (WAVE) - The family of a missing Southern Indiana teen is offering a reward to try to find him.

Jalen Grantz is described as 17 years old, 5' 11" and 170 lbs, missing from the Youth Opportunity Center in Muncie.

He was last seen on August 2, 2017, and believed to be in Indianapolis.

His family is working with Muncie Police Department. The family is also offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who has information leading to Jalen's return.

Anyone with information is asked to call 502-762-2558, the Muncie Police Department or the Facebook Page Hope for Jalen.

