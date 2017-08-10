Madisonville increasing parking options for solar eclipse

There are several parking lots in Madisonville's City Park, but they're probably not equipped to hold 25,000 people which is the estimated amount according to officials. That's why a nearby golf course is being used as a parking lot just for the eclipse.

Other churches and local businesses have also offered up their parking spots. Organizers said people can also park at the Hopkins County fairgrounds.

However, that will cost you $5. Campers should know there's no camping allowed on city property, but some county properties allow it.

Right now, there are about nine locations that have been created for extra parking. These viewing locations are likely not going to have as much activity as Mahr Park.

When you come leave early and get ready to wait in line a lot.

Organizers said they should have just enough space to hold 25,000.

They said carpooling to the watch party is the best way to travel.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.