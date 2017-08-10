Guardian Court homicide victim identified

The victims drove to the Sleep Inn in the 3300 block of Preston Highway before being rushed to the hospital. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man killed in a shooting early Thursday morning has been identified.

Richard Ford, 25, of Jeffersonville, died just before 4 a.m. at University Hospital in downtown Louisville.

Louisville Metro Police say Ford and another man were in the area of Guardian Court when the shooting happened. Ford was sitting in a car when he was shot.

The victims then drove to the Sleep Inn in the 3300 block of Preston Highway before being rushed to the hospital, according to police.

Ford died from a gunshot wound to the head. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Police have not released the condition of the other victim.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.

