Guardian Court homicide victim identified

President Donald Trump is aiming more barbs at the Senate Republican leader over the failure to repeal and replace the Obama health care law.More >>
Police say the victim was sitting in a car when he was shot in the head.More >>
After about an hour of discussion, Louisville Metro Council members passed a no confidence resolution regarding LMPD Chief Steve Conrad.More >>
The family of a missing Southern Indiana teen is offering a reward to try to find him.More >>
