Police: Pregnant woman using counterfeit cash

If you know who she is call (270) 765-4125. (Source: Etown Police Dept.)

Police say this woman has counterfeit $100 bills. (Source: Elizabethtown Police Dept.)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Elizabethtown Police need help identifying a woman they say is passing fake cash.

Two pictures provided by police show the suspect. Officers say she is the pregnant woman in the white shirt.

She has either used, or attempted to use, counterfeit $100 bills over the past couple days, according to police.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Guardian Court homicide victim identified

+ Family offering reward for missing Southern Indiana teen

+ VIDEO: Teenage babysitters put 7-month-old in fridge

Investigators are asking businesses to be on alert.

If you know who this woman is, call the Elizabethtown Police Department at (270) 765-4125.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.