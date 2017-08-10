Teens train to become fire cadets - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Teens train to become fire cadets

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Middletown firefighters are teaching teens at the Boys and Girls Club in Shawnee. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Middletown firefighters are teaching teens at the Boys and Girls Club in Shawnee. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Teens get to use real firefighting equipment during the program. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Teens get to use real firefighting equipment during the program. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Middletown Fire is teaming up with the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana to offer teens a glimpse of what's it like to be a firefighter.

Eight teens from the Shawnee Club in Louisville are training to become fire cadets.

They will learn everything from pulling hoses and putting up ladders, to medical skills.

"These kids are going to come out and they're going to work as part of a team," Andy Longstreet, the Assistant Chief of Middletown Fire said.

"We're going to show them how our teams operate on the fire ground. They are going to have real life fire gear. They're going to use real life air packs and real life firefighting tools and equipment."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Police: Pregnant woman using counterfeit cash
Family offering reward for missing teen
Low-cost internet now available in Louisville

Those involved say it's a win for both groups.

Middletown Fire needs recruits. And the teens in the program will learn valuable work and life skills.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly