Teens train to become fire cadets

Teens get to use real firefighting equipment during the program. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Middletown firefighters are teaching teens at the Boys and Girls Club in Shawnee. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Middletown Fire is teaming up with the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana to offer teens a glimpse of what's it like to be a firefighter.

Eight teens from the Shawnee Club in Louisville are training to become fire cadets.

They will learn everything from pulling hoses and putting up ladders, to medical skills.

"These kids are going to come out and they're going to work as part of a team," Andy Longstreet, the Assistant Chief of Middletown Fire said.

"We're going to show them how our teams operate on the fire ground. They are going to have real life fire gear. They're going to use real life air packs and real life firefighting tools and equipment."

Those involved say it's a win for both groups.

Middletown Fire needs recruits. And the teens in the program will learn valuable work and life skills.

