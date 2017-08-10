LMPD officer involved in single-car crash

Our crew on the scene observed one police car with significant damage to the front end. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was hurt in a wreck Thursday night.

The single-car crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at 30th and Rowan Streets in the Portland neighborhood.

Our crew on the scene observed one LMPD cruiser with significant damage to the front end.

When WAVE 3 News Reporter William Joy arrived first on the scene, he saw an officer being rushed to the hospital.

The officer is expected to be okay, according to police, but we do not know the extent of his injuries.

LMPD's Traffic Unit will investigate to find out exactly what caused the crash.

