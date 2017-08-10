Clark County needle exchange program gets another year

The exchange launched in January 2017 at the Clark County Health Department in Jeffersonville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Despite lower than expected participation, Clark County Commissioners voted to extend the county's needle exchange program for another year.

The exchange launched in January 2017 at the Clark County Health Department in Jeffersonville.

Since then, they have seen 150 clients, handed out 16,000 clean needles and collected about 8,000 dirty ones.

Health officials say the program helps stop the spread of disease among IV drug users.

"One of the striking findings we have in the group that we do serve is that half of them are Hepatitis C positive," said Dr. Kevin Burke, the Clark County Health Officer.

The county is working on ways to get more people to use the program.

Thursday night's vote to extend the program was unanimous.

