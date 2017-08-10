Traffic Alert: Crash on Twin Bridges causes backup - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Traffic Alert: Crash on Twin Bridges causes backup

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

A crash on the southbound lane of the Twin Bridges has caused a major traffic backup.

Dispatch told us a vehicle blew a tire on the bridge.

We're told a tow truck is en route.

No one was hurt.

