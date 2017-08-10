LouCity hoping for record crowd on Saturday night

If you have yet to make it to a game, you might want to fit one in your schedule.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville City FC host archrival FC Cincinnati on Saturday night.

Lou City says over 10,000 tickets have been sold and they hoping to approach capacity of 13,131 at Louisville Slugger Field.

A record crowd of 11.632 was on hand for the last matchup with FC Cincinnati, a 3-2 loss on July 15.

"The city deserve an awful lot of credit for the way they've supported the team and I think the mayor and metro council, everyone has looked at it and saw how real it is and not just the attendance but the passion that people have," LouCity head coach James O'Connor said.

You can purchase tickets by calling (502) 384-8799. Tickets do go up in price slightly on game day, so the club recommends purchasing in advance.

The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday night.

(Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)

