Spieth hopes to cut into deficit at PGA Championship

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Thorbjorn Olsen watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C.

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Kevin Kisner hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C.

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Jordan Spieth watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C.

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Jordan Spieth waves on the 15th green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C.

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Jordan Spieth chips to the 11th green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C.

By DOUG FERGUSONAP Golf Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Jordan Spieth wasn't overly worried about being five shots behind after one round of the PGA Championship. He just wants to make sure the deficit is a little smaller after the next round.

Spieth, who needs this major to complete the career Grand Slam, will know the target by the time he tees off at Quail Hollow on Friday afternoon.

Kevin Kisner, who shared the 18-hole lead at 4-under 67 with Thorbjorn Olesen, was among the early starters on another calm morning with a few gathering clouds.

Rory McIlroy let a good round get away from him and shot 72, the same score as Spieth. McIlroy also plays Friday morning and is hopeful the slightly smoother greens will allow him to make more putts.

