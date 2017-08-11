Decathlon starts, women's 200 highlights Day 8 at worlds

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner). France's Kevin Mayer celebrates after setting a new personal best in the 100m event of the decathlon during the World Athletics Championships in London Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

LONDON (AP) - The two-day competition in the decathlon set off under sunny skies at the Olympic Stadium with Kevin Beyer and Trey Hardee favorites for gold at the world championships now that Ashton Eaton has retired.

Eaton won the last two world championships and Olympics, dominating the 10-event competition as much as Usain Bolt did the sprints. Now the race to become the "world's greatest athlete" is wide open.

The decathlon starts out with the 100 meters, followed by the long jump and the shot put.

Later Friday, there will be finals in the women's 200, steeplechase and long jump, and the men's hammer throw.

