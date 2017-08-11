Henderson Co. homeowner helps catch burglary suspect

A Henderson man is facing felony charges after authorities say he broke into a home Thursday.

Kentucky State Police found 53-year-old James Romo inside the house on Highway 60 East.

The homeowner wasn't at there at the time but called in the tip while he was watching a man he didn't know on the security camera.

Romo is facing charges of burglary and criminal trespass.

