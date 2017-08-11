The Latest: Mickelson ends birdie drought at PGA

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Jordan Spieth, left, and Brooks Koepka walks to the 13th green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Latest on the PGA Championship (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Phil Mickelson finally has his first birdie of the PGA Championship.

He broke his drought Friday with a birdie on No. 4 - his 13th hole of his second round.

He shot no better than par on any of his first 30 holes of the season's final major championship.

Mickelson plopped his tee shot on the 185-yard, par-3 fourth about 20 feet from the flagstick and rolled in his putt. That briefly moved him to 10 over.

But Lefty immediately gave back that stroke with a bogey on the par-4 fifth - his 12th of the tournament.

His struggles have been an intriguing subplot at a Quail Hollow Club course he considers one of his favorites on the PGA Tour.

___

11:45 a.m.

Kevin Na couldn't have started the second round of the PGA Championship much better.

Na birdied five of his first six holes to briefly move to 3 over for the tournament.

Na started the day with a long way to go, opening with a 79 Thursday that left him 12 strokes behind the first-round co-leaders.

He began his round on the back nine, and his only par was on the par-4 12th.

But in a common theme for many players, the Green Mile at Quail Hollow Club tripped him up.

He gave back one of those strokes with a bogey on 16 after missing a 10-foot par putt, dropping to 4 over.

___

11:20 a.m.

Rickie Fowler is keeping up his birdie binge at the PGA Championship.

Fowler picked up two more during his first nine holes of the second round, including one on the tricky 17th hole. That gives him eight birdies through 1½ rounds.

He made the turn at 1 under for the day and 3 under for the tournament - three strokes behind leader Kevin Kisner.

The 177-yard, par-3 17th yielded just five birdies during the first round. That's the fewest of any hole at Quail Hollow Club.

Fowler had a birdie on the 14th and another on the 17th after plopping his tee shot about 15 feet from the flagstick and making the putt.

___

10:50 a.m.

Phil Mickelson has played 1½ rounds without a birdie or better at the PGA Championship.

Mickelson started the second round on the back nine and had bogeys on three of his first nine holes. That moved him to 3 over for the day and 11 over for the tournament.

It also dropped him into a tie for 141st place. There were 154 players remaining in the field.

On Thursday, Lefty shot a 79 for his worst round at a PGA Championship. It came at a Quail Hollow Club course he considers one of his favorites on the PGA Tour.

___

10:30 a.m.

Rory McIlroy was never so excited to make par.

Starting on the par-5 10th hole, McIlroy's second shot sailed toward the gallery. The ball hit a downhill cart path and kept on rolling before settling in the rough of the 11th hole.

Instead of going over the trees, McIlroy chose to hit a 6 iron from 110 yards , skipping it along the cart path into the bunker, then out of bunker and across the green until in landed on the fringe on the other side. Two putts later, he had his par.

McIlroy is 1 under for the day and par for the tournament.

___

10 a.m.

Kevin Kisner has taken sole possession of the lead at the PGA Championship after birdieing two of his first three holes.

Kisner started his round on the back nine. He moved to 6 under after birdies on No. 10 and 12, but gave a shot back on No. 13 with a bogey. He is currently 5 under, one shot ahead of Thorbjorn Olesen, who will tee off in the afternoon.

Kisner won the Dean & Deluca Invitational this year but has never won a major. He finished 18th at the PGA Championship last year.

___

9:25 a.m.

Rory McIlroy opened the second round of the PGA Championship with three straight pars. The 28-year-old from Northern Ireland is looking to make up ground on leaders Thorbjorn Olesen and Kevin Kisner, who are five shots ahead.

The 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship winner is considered a favorite this week, along with Jordan Spieth, to take home the Wanamaker Trophy. McIlroy started the day at 1 over for the tournament.

McIlroy had a three-hole stretch Thursday that included a double bogey after he had reached 2 under for the tournament. He noted the grainy greens of the Quail Hollow course were fast and difficult.

___

8 a.m.

Jordan Spieth wasn't overly worried about being five shots behind after one round of the PGA Championship. He just wants to make sure the deficit is a little smaller after the next round.

Spieth, who needs this major to complete the career Grand Slam, will know the target by the time he tees off at Quail Hollow on Friday afternoon.

Kevin Kisner, who shared the 18-hole lead at 4-under 67 with Thorbjorn Olesen, was among the early starters on another calm morning with a few gathering clouds.

Rory McIlroy let a good round get away from him and shot 72, the same score as Spieth. McIlroy also plays Friday morning and is hopeful the slightly smoother greens will allow him to make more putts.

