Police: Sex offender accused of masturbating in park blames groundhog

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who was accused of masturbating in a park told police it was all a misunderstanding involving a groundhog.

Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes. The victim also said the suspect was following them and watching them play.

When police arrived at the park they said a man matching the description, Robert McCoy, took off on his moped.

Officers stopped McCoy who told them he was urinating when his pants fell down and he was startled by a groundhog which caused him to expose his genitals to a victim who said he was watching them play in the park.

According to an arrest report, McCoy is a registered sex offender.

McCoy was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with sexual abuse.

