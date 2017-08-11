Police: Sex offender accused of masturbating in park blames groundhog

Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
Per the Bullitt County School's Code of Student Conduct, the student will face consequences.More >>
Per the Bullitt County School's Code of Student Conduct, the student will face consequences.More >>
The crash was reported at 11:36 a.m. on I-265 East between Bardstown Road and Billtown Road.More >>
The crash was reported at 11:36 a.m. on I-265 East between Bardstown Road and Billtown Road.More >>
Police said they found multiple bags of heroin in the home with the three suspects.More >>
Police said they found multiple bags of heroin in the home with the three suspects.More >>