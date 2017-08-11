Police: Hair stylist slain in Chicago stabbed over 40 times

(Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo released by the Alameda County, Calif., Sheriff's Office shows Wyndham Lathem, an associate professor of microbiology at Northwestern University. Lathem and Andrew Warren, an employee of the ...

(San Francisco Police Department via AP). In this Aug. 2017, booking photo released by the San Francisco Police Department shows suspect Andrew Warren, an employee of the University of Oxford in Britain. California prosecutors on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, ...

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say a hair stylist slain last month was stabbed more than 40 times with "lacerations and mutilations" to his upper body.

Fired Northwestern University microbiologist Wyndham Lathem and Oxford University financial officer Andrew Warren are accused in a Chicago arrest warrant in the July 27 fatal stabbing of 26-year-old Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) said Friday that the attack on Cornell-Duranleau "certainly was very intense."

He said police believe there might have been some tension in Lathem and Cornell-Duranleau's relationship.

He said police were holding back details because they haven't questioned Lathem and Warren, who separately surrendered to California authorities last week after a days-long manhunt. Lathem has waived extradition to Chicago. Warren is expected to be in a California court Friday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.