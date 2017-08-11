Police: 3 charged after drugs found in home, K-9 overdoses

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three Louisvillians are facing charges after police a K-9 was injured during the execution of a narcotics search warrant.

LMPD officers arrested Angela Hughes, Ricky Forney and James Forney on Thursday.

According to their arrest reports, a search warrant was executed at a home on the 2500 block of Millers Lane. Inside, police said they found multiple bags of heroin packaged for sale, digital scales, mail matter, baggies and substances used to increase heroin amounts.

A K-9 named Josie was exposed to fentanyl heroin, police said. The dog was given three doses of Narcan to combat the overdose. No word on the dog's condition.

All three have been charged with trafficking in controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hughes and James Forney face an additional assault on a service animal charge

