Police dog treated for drug overdose; 3 suspects charged

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three Louisvillians are facing charges after police said a K-9 was injured during the execution of a narcotics search warrant.

LMPD officers arrested Angela Hughes, Ricky Forney and James Forney on Thursday.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ NKY kidnapping suspect held in Grant County Jail

+ LMPD officer involved in single-car crash

+ KHSAA asking for more respect of officials

According to their arrest reports, a search warrant was executed at a home on the 2500 block of Millers Lane. Inside, police said they found multiple bags of heroin packaged for sale, digital scales, mail matter, baggies and substances used to increase heroin amounts.

A K-9 named Josie was exposed to fentanyl heroin that was not packaged and laying loose within the location, police said. In a press release, LMPD Spokesperson Vadim Dale said Josie was rushed to the hospital and stabilized. The dog was given three doses of Narcan to combat the overdose, according to police reports. Josie is recovering at the hospital.

"We expect for her to be released within the next few days should there be no other complications," Dale said. "This is an example of the dangers that officers face on a daily basis and of course, Josie is considered an officer of the Louisville Metro Police Department. We will keep everyone updated on her progress and we really do appreciate the overwhelming concern shown by many for her condition."

All three have been charged with trafficking in controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hughes and James Forney face an additional charge of assault on a service animal.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.