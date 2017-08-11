Ohio Co. shooting suspect captured in Florida

The suspect in an Ohio County shooting has been caught.

Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty told 14 News Friday morning that Harry Musgrave had been caught in Tampa, FL.

[PREVIOUS: Search underway for 'armed & dangerous' suspect after Ohio Co. shooting]

Musgrave and another yet to be identified man are accused of shooting a man in the leg early Tuesday morning and then leaving him on the side of a road near Fordsville.

The details of Musgrave's capture are not yet available, but Sheriff Beatty says a press release is being prepared and will be sent out shortly.

