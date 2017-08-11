Former Bengals LB Schaffer gets jail for indecent exposure

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) - Former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jerome Schaffer has been sentenced to 180 days in jail on misdemeanor assault and indecent exposure charges.

Attorney Mike Allen says a Butler County Court judge on Thursday delayed imposing Schaffer's sentence until Aug. 31. Allen hopes the 26-year-old Schaffer will receive probation instead of jail during that hearing.

Schaffer pleaded no contest in June.

Authorities say Schaffer was apparently under the influence of drugs when he was arrested in February after he got into a fight, tried to break into cars and exposed himself in a church parking lot.

Allen says that Schaffer is dealing with the effects of multiple concussions from his college and NFL playing days. He says Schaffer is now doing well and that concussions are "a legitimate and serious issue."

