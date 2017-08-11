Crash blocks lanes of Gene Snyder Freeway near Bardstown Rd. - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Crash blocks lanes of Gene Snyder Freeway near Bardstown Rd.

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All lanes of the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265) are blocked after a serious crash involving multiple vehicles.

The crash was reported at 11:36 a.m. on I-265 East between Bardstown Road and Billtown Road.

This story will be updated.

