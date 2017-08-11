Gene Snyder Freeway reopened after crash near Bardstown Rd.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Traffic is flowing once again on the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265) east of Bardstown Road after a late morning accident that briefly closed all lanes.

The crash was reported at 11:36 a.m. on I-265 East between Bardstown Road and Billtown Road.

Two severely damaged vehicles could be seen from Air 3. One of the vehicles involved was a pickup that was in the center median against the cable barriers; the other was a sedan that was off the right shoulder of the eastbound lanes. A highway road sign was also destroyed by the crash.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

The interstate reopened to traffic around 12:20 p.m.

