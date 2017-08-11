Suspect in burglary spree arrested - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Suspect in burglary spree arrested

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Mitchell Kimble (Source: LMDC) Mitchell Kimble (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One man has been charged with committing a string of burglaries that have taken place over the last five weeks.

Mitchell Kimble, 40, of Louisville, is charged with 10 counts of burglary.

Louisville Metro Police Department arrest reports say Kimble committed nine of the 10 burglaries he is charged with between July 5 and August 4. All were in the Park DuValle neighborhood and involved storage sheds or garages.

Kimble, who was originally arrested August 6 on a single burglary charge, remains in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $5,000 cash bond on the new charges.

