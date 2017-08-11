Bullet, casings found at North Bullitt High School

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - North Bullitt High School went under a soft lockdown on Friday morning after a bullet was found on a classroom floor.

School officials state the soft lockdown was put in place as they investigated the situation. Principal Chris VerDow said in a statement to parents that a student was found with bullet casings and cartridge parts. No weapon was found.

VerDow explained that the cartridge parts were from a shooting range.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police dog treated for drug overdose; 3 suspects charged

+ Suspect in burglary spree arrested

+ Eclipse winds: Fact or folklore?

Per the Bullitt County School's Code of Student Conduct, the student will face consequences.

"These incidents disrupt our student’s learning and result in severe student consequences," VerDow said. "We need all of our parents' assistance to make sure that these types of items are not coming into the school. Our teachers and staff are diligent in their duties of student security and take every threat seriously. We practice safety procedures regularly, and are confident in our ability to provide for the security and education of our students."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.