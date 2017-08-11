In NCAA appeal, UofL says penalties 'should be reversed'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News on Friday obtained the University of Louisville's appeal to the NCAA's Infractions Committee, following the governing body's recent ruling to penalize the school in the wake of a sex scandal.

In October 2015, self-proclaimed escort queen Katina Powell's bombshell memoir revealed explosive details about a sex-for-cash arrangement involving UofL players and recruits over a period of several years. The sex parties took place at Minardi Hall, the dormitory named after coach Rick Pitino's late brother-in-law and best friend.

The following February, UofL moved to self-impose a postseason ban, hoping to cushion any NCAA sanctions. But just this summer, the NCAA issued further penalties, prompting the school's appeal, the details of which WAVE 3 News obtained Friday.

The NCAA suspended Pitino for five ACC games next season, placed the program on a four-year probation and demanded a "vacation of basketball records in which student-athletes competed while ineligible from December 2010 and July 2014."

In its appeal, UofL acknowledged that the actions of Andre McGee, the former staffer with whom Powell claims to have conspired, were "reprehensible and inexcusable," adding that he "engaged in a grotesque scheme of ethical misconduct." Still, the school called the NCAA's measures "draconian" and "unjust."

All along, the university has stood by its legendary coach, insisting that Pitino was unaware of the scheme that Powell claims stretched from 2010-14.

The 65-page appeal concluded with a short declaration that the Committee On Infractions' "vacation and financial penalties should be reversed. At a minimum, the vacation and financial penalties imposed in connection with the 2011-12 and 2012-13 men's basketball season should be reversed."

