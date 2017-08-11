Third woman files lawsuit against LMPD officer accused of rape

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Yet another lawsuit has been filed against an LMPD officer accused of rape.

A third woman has a filed a lawsuit against Officer Pablo Cano, the Louisville Metro Police Department and the Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government claiming that Cano raped and sexually abused her.

The lawsuit states that the woman was abused and/or raped by Cano while he was in and out of uniform on multiple occasions. It also claims that while out of uniform, during the incidents, Cano still carried his LMPD badge and gun.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Third woman makes accusations against LMPD officer accused of rape

+ Woman says LMPD officer raped her twice

+ Second woman alleges rape against LMPD officer

Cano allegedly called and texted the woman while driving during his LMPD shifts.

In the suit, the woman maintained that LMPD and Louisville have a "duty to properly supervise its employees, to prevent rape and sexual abuse by their officers and to properly charge these officers with the rape and sexual abuse." It also claims that the Cano's actions constitute "legitimized, coercive, institutional sexual torture and violates clearly established, longstanding national and international norms."

The woman asked LMPD, Jefferson County Metro Government and Cano compensate her for her injuries, that a jury awards punitive damages, and cover her attorney fees among other requests.

The Public Integrity Unit is investigating all three cases made by three separate women. Cano has been placed on administrative leave.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.