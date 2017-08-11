Not OK? Sculpture of hand gesture moved over gang worries

(Cristina Rojas/NJ Advance Media via AP). This undated photo shows the sculpture called "Helping Hands" that shows a hand making the OK sign in Trenton, N.J. The sculpture is being relocated after some feared it too closely resembled a gang symbol. Ch...

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A sculpture showing a hand making the OK sign in New Jersey is being relocated because some people fear it too closely resembles a gang symbol.

The sculpture is titled "Helping Hands." Children ages 12 to 15 created it at a summer camp. The nonprofit organization Isles Inc. says the kids decided on the OK sign because they felt the peace sign was overused.

Isles selected the Trenton intersection where the sculpture was installed Tuesday and says it had gotten positive feedback from residents.

But Mayor Eric Jackson says his office received complaints the sculpture looks like a gang symbol. Jackson says he spoke with the Isles CEO and they agreed to move it off city property.

An Isles spokeswoman says the kids are disappointed with the decision.

