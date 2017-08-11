California official sues EPA over records on administrator

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California's attorney general sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday for failing to provide records he contends could show conflicts of interest by Administrator Scott Pruitt.
Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a Democrat, is trying to force the agency to release documents he requested in April. He is among state officials nationwide who have vowed to oppose the Trump administration on issues such as climate change and immigration.
Becerra contends Pruitt may have conflicts, particularly because the EPA administrator is now reviewing numerous regulations that he opposed while serving as Oklahoma's attorney general. Pruitt, a Republican, sued or took part in legal actions against the EPA 14 times.
EPA officials did not respond to telephone and email requests for comment.
The suit filed in Washington, D.C., federal court says the EPA failed to respond as required by May and still has not provided the documents despite Becerra sending a notice of violation in June.
"Administrator Pruitt and the Trump administration are not above the law," Becerra said in a statement. "The public has a right to know whether Administrator Pruitt and the EPA have complied with federal ethics laws. Administrator Pruitt's ability to serve as an impartial decision maker merits close examination."
David Snyder, executive director of the First Amendment Coalition, said it is relatively unusual for state officials to request documents under the federal Freedom of Information Act but there's nothing improper about it. The federal government is required to respond as it would to any other such request, Snyder said.
Pruitt signed a memorandum in May saying he would recuse himself from some cases in which he had sued the EPA while serving as Oklahoma's attorney general.
But Becerra said the memo makes clear that Pruitt would not avoid participating in related matters being reviewed by the agency.
Becerra requested documents in dozens of categories, including those related to Pruitt's ethics agreements and his communications about federal climate change policies.
"Mr. Pruitt's public attacks on the legal and factual justification EPA provided for many rules, including his filing of lawsuits seeking to invalidate them, while Oklahoma attorney general, raise a question regarding his ability to participate in administrative processes and rulemakings concerning these same rules with the impartiality required by federal law," contends the lawsuit.
The suit says the EPA acknowledged receiving Becerra's records request and assigned it a "tracking number" on April 7. The agency said in subsequent letters and telephone calls that it would respond but still has not, the suit says.
Snyder said that Becerra seems to be acting properly even if there is a political motivation behind his records request to President Donald Trump's administration. Suing is legitimate recourse given the EPA has failed to say whether the records are disclosable or not, he said.
"These are two officials, Pruitt and Becerra, who are on opposite sides of the political aisle, so there's a given that it seems obviously there's a political angle here," Snyder said. "But that doesn't mean that Becerra or any other state official is not entitled to request records under FOIA. The government is not allowed to distinguish who it provides records to based on what it thinks the motivations are."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary troubleMore >>
Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary troubleMore >>
Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary troubleMore >>
Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary troubleMore >>
Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary troubleMore >>
Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary troubleMore >>
Ahead of eclipse, eye doctors warn: You can damage your eyes staring at the sun, even the slimmest sliverMore >>
Ahead of eclipse, eye doctors warn: You can damage your eyes staring at the sun, even the slimmest sliverMore >>
Residents of Guam wake up to another day of wondering and worrying if the war of words between the U.S. and North Korea will escalate to nuclear actionMore >>
Residents of Guam wake up to another day of wondering and worrying if the war of words between the U.S. and North Korea will escalate to nuclear actionMore >>
North Korea has become the latest critic of President Donald Trump's working vacation, accusing him of acting senile while "on the golf links again"More >>
North Korea has become the latest critic of President Donald Trump's working vacation, accusing him of acting senile while "on the golf links again"More >>
South Korea's military says North Korea will face a "stern and strong" response from Washington and Seoul if it acts on threats to fire missiles near GuamMore >>
South Korea's military says North Korea will face a "stern and strong" response from Washington and Seoul if it acts on threats to fire missiles near GuamMore >>
A prosecutor says Tiger Woods has agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and will enter a diversion program that will allow him to have his record wiped clean if he completes the programMore >>
A prosecutor says Tiger Woods has agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and will enter a diversion program that will allow him to have his record wiped clean if he completes the programMore >>
President Donald Trump is declaring the U.S. nuclear arsenal "far stronger and more powerful than ever before," even as his top diplomat is working to calm the North Korea crisis and insisting there isn't "any imminent threat."More >>
President Donald Trump is declaring the U.S. nuclear arsenal "far stronger and more powerful than ever before," even as his top diplomat is working to calm the North Korea crisis and insisting there isn't "any imminent threat."More >>
A former radio disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift before a concert testified that he may have touched the pop superstar's ribs with a closed hand as he tried to jump into a photo with her but insisted he did not touch her backside as she claimsMore >>
A former radio disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift before a concert testified that he may have touched the pop superstar's ribs with a closed hand as he tried to jump into a photo with her but insisted he did not touch her backside as she claimsMore >>