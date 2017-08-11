Muhlenberg Co. man arrested after KSP Electronic Crime Branch investigation

An undercover investigation by a branch of the Kentucky State Police (KSP) led to the arrest of a Muhlenberg County man on Thursday.

According to the press release from KSP, Thomas Craig, 39-years-old, of Muhlenberg County, was taken into custody on charges of, distribution and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. This investigation began after KSP's Electronic Crime Branch noticed Craig uploaded child sexual exploitation images online.

After receiving a search warrant, authorities looked through Craig's residence and seized electronic equipment. That equipment is pending a forensic examination, the release states.

Craig was taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

