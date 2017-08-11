Clarksville Police searching for suspects accused in key fob theft

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. McCutcheon with Clarksville Police. (Source: Clarksville Police)

The men are accused of stealing 152 key fobs at an estimated $300 each. (Source: Clarksville Police)

The suspects were caught on camera at the Manheim Louisville auto auction in Clarksville. (Source: Clarksville Police)

The three men are also believed to be involved with a theft in Lexington. (Source: Clarksville Police)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The Clarksville Police Department has requested the public's help in identifying several suspects accused in a key fob theft scheme.

CPD posted several photos of the three suspects to their Facebook page on Friday.

On July 31, the suspects were captured on surveillance video at Manheim Louisville auto auction in Clarksville, according to Detective McCutcheon with CPD. The suspects are accused of getting inside the cars and stealing 152 key fobs. The fobs are estimated to cost around $300 each.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ In NCAA appeal, UofL says penalties 'should be reversed'

+ Third woman files lawsuit against LMPD officer accused of rape

+ Bullet, casings found at North Bullitt High School

It is believed that the same group of suspects executed a similar scheme at the ADESA auto auction in Lexington on July 20, according to Det. McCutcheon.

CPD told WAVE 3 News that they're looking at leads for the key fob seller they believe the suspects are connected to.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Detective McCutcheon at 812-288-7151 or t.mccutcheon@clarksvillepolice.com.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.