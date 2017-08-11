Man killed in crash at busy intersection identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man killed in an accident at a busy intersection Thursday afternoon has been identified.

Charles Fowler, 49, died in a two-car crash at Greenbelt Highway and Riverport Drive in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood. It happened just before 4 p.m.

Witnesses told police the driver of a silver Mitsubishi ran a red light. His car was struck by a white Mustang going south on the Greenbelt, with the right-of-way.

Police confirmed Fowler was driving the silver car. No one else was in the car with him at the time of the crash.

The woman driving the Mustang was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. She is expected to survive.

The road was closed for nearly four hours as officials investigated the wreck.

Fowler died from multiple blunt force injuries he suffered during the accident, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

He was from Louisville.

No charges are expected.

