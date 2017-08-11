Guam fliers offer emergency tips for threat from North Korea

If an attack warning is issued, Guam residents should take cover quickly - in a concrete structure, preferably underground - and stay there until instructed otherwise, according to a fact sheet titled "Preparing for an Imminent Missile Threat."
Guam's Office of Civil Defense began disseminating fact sheets Friday to help residents prepare for a missile attack from North Korea. The guidance includes tips on building an emergency kit, advice on staying put in concrete or brick structures, and reminders about keeping calm.
"Do not look at the flash or fireball - it can blind you," the missile threat prep fact sheet advises those who are caught outside. "Lie flat on the ground and cover your head."
The flier also offers guidance on removing radioactive material: "When possible, take a shower with lots of soap and water to help remove radioactive contamination." But don't scratch or scrub skin and "do not use conditioner in your hair because it will bind radioactive material to your hair."
Officials haven't raised the U.S. territory's threat level even after Pyongyang laid out plans to strike near the island in the coming weeks, Guam Gov. Eddie Calvo said. He noted that Guam has many buildings made to withstand powerful typhoons, yet he acknowledged that nothing can protect against a thermonuclear attack.
___
Kelleher reported from Honolulu.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary troubleMore >>
Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary troubleMore >>
Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary troubleMore >>
Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary troubleMore >>
Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary troubleMore >>
Not backing down on North Korea, President Donald Trump is warning Kim Jong Un's government to "get their act together" or face extraordinary troubleMore >>
Ahead of eclipse, eye doctors warn: You can damage your eyes staring at the sun, even the slimmest sliverMore >>
Ahead of eclipse, eye doctors warn: You can damage your eyes staring at the sun, even the slimmest sliverMore >>
Residents of Guam wake up to another day of wondering and worrying if the war of words between the U.S. and North Korea will escalate to nuclear actionMore >>
Residents of Guam wake up to another day of wondering and worrying if the war of words between the U.S. and North Korea will escalate to nuclear actionMore >>
North Korea has become the latest critic of President Donald Trump's working vacation, accusing him of acting senile while "on the golf links again"More >>
North Korea has become the latest critic of President Donald Trump's working vacation, accusing him of acting senile while "on the golf links again"More >>
South Korea's military says North Korea will face a "stern and strong" response from Washington and Seoul if it acts on threats to fire missiles near GuamMore >>
South Korea's military says North Korea will face a "stern and strong" response from Washington and Seoul if it acts on threats to fire missiles near GuamMore >>
A prosecutor says Tiger Woods has agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and will enter a diversion program that will allow him to have his record wiped clean if he completes the programMore >>
A prosecutor says Tiger Woods has agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and will enter a diversion program that will allow him to have his record wiped clean if he completes the programMore >>
President Donald Trump is declaring the U.S. nuclear arsenal "far stronger and more powerful than ever before," even as his top diplomat is working to calm the North Korea crisis and insisting there isn't "any imminent threat."More >>
President Donald Trump is declaring the U.S. nuclear arsenal "far stronger and more powerful than ever before," even as his top diplomat is working to calm the North Korea crisis and insisting there isn't "any imminent threat."More >>
A former radio disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift before a concert testified that he may have touched the pop superstar's ribs with a closed hand as he tried to jump into a photo with her but insisted he did not touch her backside as she claimsMore >>
A former radio disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift before a concert testified that he may have touched the pop superstar's ribs with a closed hand as he tried to jump into a photo with her but insisted he did not touch her backside as she claimsMore >>