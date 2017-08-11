Kyle Kuric plays H-O-R-S-E with his biggest fan

Kyle Kuric (right) played H-O-R-S-E on Friday with a local man who is battling the same cancer the former UofL basketball player fought two years ago. (Source: Brian Winner/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of Louisville's all-time fan favorites, Kyle Kuric, was back in town from his overseas career to play H-O-R-S-E with one of his biggest fans.

Joey Cecil isn't your average UofL fan; he happens to have grade 4 Glioblastoma, something Kyle can relate to after having a brain tumor himself two years ago.

"I know what he is going through," Kuric said Friday. "I know exactly what he is thinking about, how he's gonna move forward and how he's gonna handle it, and it's just something you understand."

Added Cecil: "Even though we are from two different situations as far as diagnoses, we happen to have a ton of similarities to discuss, whether it be mentality coming out of surgery or the different things we went through pre and during surgery."

But don't think Kuric took it easy on Cecil when they hit the court.

"I think some other Cardinals would have taken it a bit easier on me, and may have let me win, but definitely it's this type of stuff that really goes a long way toward someone becoming your favorite player," Cecil said.

Although Kuric may have gotten the best of him on the basketball court, Joey who's a high school state champion bowler, would love to take him on in a different contest.

"I think I had about five E's on my H-O-R-S-E, compared to him, and I said next time we are gonna have to take this to the bowling alley, which is a little bit more of my dojo and my domain," Cecil said. "He was up for it but it had to be in Vegas because I missed out a bowling trip to Vegas this year because of my surgery, so we are gonna have to see if the rematch is held next summer this time in a friendlier domain."

