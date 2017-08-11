Kyle Kuric plays horse with his biggest fan

One of LouisvillE's all time fan favorites Kyle Kuric was back in town from his overseas career to play horse with one of his biggest fans.

"I think some other cardinals would have taken it a bit easier on me and may have let me win, but definitely it's this type of stuff that really goes a long way towards someone becoming your favorite player," said Louisville fan Joey Cecil.

Former Card Kyle Kuric said, "You know I know what he is going through, I know exactly what he is thinking about, how he's gonna move forward and how he's gonna handle it and it's just something you understand."

Joey isn't just your common Cardinal Fan, he happens to have grade 4 Glioblastoma, something Kyle can relate to especially after having a brain tumor himself two years ago.

"Even though we are from two different situations as far as diagnosis, we happen to have a ton of similarities to discuss whether it be mentality coming out of surgery or the different things we went through pre and during surgery," said Cecil.

Kuric added, "He's got that same focus on getting better which he calls defy the stats which is unbelievable and amazing what he is doing whether he wants to or not, he is a inspiration!"

Although Kyle may have gotten the best of him on the basketball court, Joey who's a high school state champion bowler, would love to take him on in a different contest.

"I think I had about five e's on my horse compared to him and I said next time we are gonna have to take this to the bowling alley which is a little bit more of my dojo and my domain. He was up for it but it had to be in Vegas because I missed out a bowling trip to Vegas this year because of my surgery, so we are gonna have to see if the rematch is held next summer this time in a friendlier domain domine," said Cecil.