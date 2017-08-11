Police: UofL consultant caught on camera taking merchandise from pro shop

Sgt. Timothy Hurt was sent surveillance video from employees at Hurstbourne Country Club so he could be on the lookout. (Source: Simpsonville Police)

SIMPSONVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A financial consultant working for the University of Louisville Foundation has been fired after being

cited for theft from the university's own golf club in Simpsonville.

It comes as the UofL Foundation has been trying to turn around its image after a recent audit claimed financial mismanagement under the former administration.

Police cited Robert Mims, 51, for theft under $500 in the case.

"I asked him what his business was and he told us he worked for the foundation," Simpsonville Police Sergeant Timothy Hurt told WAVE 3 News.

According to his UofL Foundation contract signed July 31, Mims, a Memphis resident, was hired as a financial consultant making $20,000 a month. He was set to receive an additional $2,000 monthly for living and travel expenses. But according to Simpsonville Police, Mims is the guy seen on surveillance video taking a shirt off the rack and into a bag inside UofL's own golf club pro shop in Simpsonville.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ In NCAA appeal, UofL says penalties 'should be reversed'

+ Clarksville Police searching for suspects accused in key fob theft

+ Man killed in crash at busy intersection identified

Hurt said employees at the UofL pro shop got a tip from employees at the Hurstbourne Country Club Pro Shop that Mims had done the same thing there. He said he was sent a photo of their surveillance video so he could be on the lookout.

"Several of the employees there recognized him from the video, " Hurt said. "Within a few minutes, he exits the clubhouse and he looked at us with a panicked look on his face."

Police said Mims then sped away and was followed by the Simpsonville Police Chief who pulled him over.

Hurt said Mims eventually confessed to shoplifting and turned over a couple of golf ball markers and a golf shirt. Hurt said he found no past criminal history

of theft for Mims.

UofL Foundation Interim Executive Director Keith Sherman sent WAVE 3 News a statement that read, "Bob's contract has been terminated. He was an independent contractor who worked with the foundation for less than two weeks and had no access to financial accounts or confidential information. Bob's alleged lapses in judgment were unrelated to his work for the foundation. Based on his positive professional references and his work for us, we could not have foreseen the alleged behavior. "

Mims was cited and has a September 9 court date.

WAVE 3 News learned Mims was staying at Amelia Place, normally the residence of the UofL President. He was not there when WAVE 3 News showed up. A University of Louisville spokesman said Keith Sherman asked Interim UofL President Greg Postel if Mims could briefly stay in the carriage house. The spokesperson stressed that Postel doesn't live in the house, and has never met Mims.

Simpsonville Police said they've turned the Hurstbourne case over to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Mims is not currently charged in that incident.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.