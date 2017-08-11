Bullitt County teacher gets ready to show students eclipse

The total solar eclipse event has prompted planning in classrooms across WAVE Country. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One teacher says she has been waiting decades to show her students an experience like Kentucky's Darkest Day.

The sky in Bullitt County will show a 96% totality of the solar eclipse.

"I love science," Karen Turner said.

Turner teaches her favorite subject at Hebron Middle School. This is her 36th year teaching.

In every class, Turner demonstrates scientific concepts with ordinary objects like a meter stick.

"Everything in science we do every day and I just want them to see that and love it," Turner said.

On August 21, Turner can ditch the classroom posters that describe different eclipses and show one to her students first hand.

"They will have bragging rights that they saw it," Turner said.

The rare event has prompted planning across WAVE Country.

"We are very fortunate with the path that it is taking across the United States to be so close to that line of full totality," Kelland Garland, the Principal of Hebron Middle School, said.

Principal Garland wants to keep students to see the eclipse, but wants everyone to stay safe. Permission slips for a watch party and solar eclipse glasses must be worn.

Other schools are dismissing classes late and some are canceling classes all together.

"I am excited about the teaching experience that is going to happen," Garland said.

Mrs. Turner will be retiring after this school year. She says a solar eclipse is a great way to wrap up her career.

"Hopefully those that are on the edge of 'science is okay,' we will really draw them in and sell them on it," Garland said.

