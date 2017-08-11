Grateful recipients say more organ donors needed

Kam Chumbler was killed in an accidental shooting in 2015. (Source: Jeff Knight/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kam Chumbler was a young, promising basketball player from Paducah.

He died from an accidental gunshot in 2015.

As an organ donor, his untimely death helped others.

Kam’s father, Michael Chumbler, now describes the recipients of his son’s organs as extended family.

"As a father losing your child, you don't want anyone to forget them,” Chumbler said. “And with this, his legacy is secured. He saved four or five lives."

As a show of gratitude, the Hero at Heart Foundation gave Kam's father a weekend getaway trip to Louisville. It was presented by Greg Clifford, a man whose own life was saved by the gift of life.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ City sets deadline for Arcadia apartments to fix violations

+ Police: UofL consultant caught on camera taking merchandise from pro shop?

+ PHOTOS: WAVE 3 News viewers celebrate Son's and Daughter's Day

Clifford is the recipient of a donated kidney.

“There's so many families that have lost a loved one," Clifford said. "And I just want to definitely show a little appreciation for everything they've gone through, as well as how they've changed so many lives.”

This is the 25th anniversary of the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks Trust for Life and the 30th anniversary of the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates.

There continues to be a great need for organ donors. In Kentucky alone, there are a thousand people waiting right now for some kind of transplant.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.